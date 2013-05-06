FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mexican consumer confidence swings up in April
May 6, 2013

TABLE-Mexican consumer confidence swings up in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence
rose in April for the first time in four months, as optimism
grew about the future of Latin America's No. 2 economy.
    Mexican growth is expected to slow to 3.5 percent this year.
 
    
                               Latest (Apr)  Previous (Mar)  Year ago
 Index level, s/a (base 2003)  97.7          96.3            96.46
 Pct change, s/a               1.42          -0.92           1.06
 Perception of Current         1.49          -0.42           2.01
 Personal Economic Situation                                 
 - pct change                                                
 Perception of Future          -1.54         2.07            2.86
 Personal Economic Situation                                 
 (1 yr) - pct change                                         
 Perception of Country's       0.30          -2.51           1.14
 Current Economic Situation -                                
 pct change                                                  
 Perception of Country's       3.99          -2.59           1.50
 Future Economic Situation (1                                
 yr) - pct change                                            
 Current Ability to Buy Big    2.74          -3.81           7.28
 Ticket items - pct change                                   
 Index level, original         95.7          95.4            97.2
    s/a = seasonally adjusted

