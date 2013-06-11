REFILE-Mexico development bank to boost loans 9.4 pct in 2013 -ministry

(Refiles to additional subscribers)

MEXICO CITY, June 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s development bank will lend or guarantee 9.4 percent more loans in 2013 than in 2012 to boost private sector credit and economic growth, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Direct and guaranteed credit from the development bank would total 939 billion pesos ($72.84 billion) this year, the ministry said in a statement. The various arms of the development bank underwrite loans for business and lend to them.

Mexico’s private sector credit is below its peers at 26 percent of gross domestic product and the government has proposed banking reforms to boost lending. The reforms await action in Congress.

According to the financial regulator, direct and guaranteed loans from the development bank were worth 568 billion pesos at the end of December 2012. ($1 = 12.8910 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Krista Hughes; Editing by Dan Grebler)