MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to a range of 2.2-3.2 percent, Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said on Thursday.

The government had a previous prediction of 3.2-4.2 percent expansion. A government official had previously told Reuters the government was set to cut its outlook by a percentage point. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)