MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 61.9 billion pesos ($4.73 billion) during the first quarter of 2014, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

During the same three-month period last year, the government ran a surplus of 40.2 billion pesos. ($1 = 13.0890 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Chris Reese)