MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mexico will drop tariffs on all egg imports in a bid to tackle recent steep price rises, Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said on Wednesday.

Mexico is the world’s top consumer of eggs per capita. It has already opened a tariff-free import quota for 221,000 tonnes of eggs for human consumption and another 24,400 tonnes for industrial use, dropping a 45 percent duty on imports from countries including China, Turkey and Ukraine.