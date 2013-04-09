FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico issues 1.6 bln eurobond, first in 3 years
April 9, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico issues 1.6 bln eurobond, first in 3 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 9 (Reuters) - Mexico placed a 1.6 billion euro ($2.09 billion) bond on Tuesday, securing its biggest-ever issue in the euro currency as well as a record low yield, the finance ministry said.

The 10-year bond with a coupon of 2.75 percent priced with a yield of 2.81 percent, and saw 2.8 times the demand of the amount on offer, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Mexico swapped 459 million euros of less-liquid debt with shorter maturities for the new bond, the ministry said.

Mexico last issued debt in euros in mid-2010, when it placed 850 million euros in seven-year bonds, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Latin America’s second biggest economy issued about $5 billion of new foreign currency debt in 2012, including a landmark unsecured yen bond worth about $1 billion. Strong demand helped Mexico clinch record low interest rates.

Mexico’s Congress has approved foreign currency debt issues of up to $7 billion for 2013, and the government already issued $1.5 billion in 30-year dollar bonds in early January.

