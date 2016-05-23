FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico FDI rises to record high in first quarter
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Mexico FDI rises to record high in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mexico rose 4.3 percent to $7.896 billion, the Economy Ministry said on Monday, adding that it was a record high for the first quarter.

The increase in FDI, which was above the $7.5 billion in last year's first quarter, includes $2 billion that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries paid to acquire Rimsa, a Mexican pharmaceutical firm. Teva struck the deal in October.

The United States accounted for about 29 percent of the country's total FDI in the first quarter, followed by Israel, Spain, Germany and South Korea. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
