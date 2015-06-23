FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico should be able to absorb any macro shocks - Stability Board
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico should be able to absorb any macro shocks - Stability Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy should be able to able to absorb any macroeconomic shocks, but some companies which have issued foreign currency debt in recent years should carefully evaluate their situation, the country’s financial system stability board said on Tuesday.

The board, which includes the finance minister, central bank governor, and other senior finance officials, added that it is imperative that policymakers maintain fiscal and monetary discipline.

Reporting by Mexico Newsroom

