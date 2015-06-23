Mexico should be able to absorb any macro shocks - Stability Board

MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy should be able to able to absorb any macroeconomic shocks, but some companies which have issued foreign currency debt in recent years should carefully evaluate their situation, the country’s financial system stability board said on Tuesday.
The board, which includes the finance minister, central bank governor, and other senior finance officials, added that it is imperative that policymakers maintain fiscal and monetary discipline.
