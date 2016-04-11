FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's finmin says will cut debt issuance, buy back bonds
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's finmin says will cut debt issuance, buy back bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry on Monday said that it would use a transfer from the central bank to reduce government debt issuance by at least 64 billion pesos ($3.62 billion) this year and buy back up to 103 billion pesos of government debt.

The ministry said it was still analyzing ways that it could help state-run oil company Pemex, which has been hobbled by a slump in international crude prices.

Earlier on Monday, the Bank of Mexico said it would transfer 239 billion pesos ($13.6 billion) to the finance ministry from part of the gains made on dollar reserves in 2015 due to a sharp currency depreciation. ($1 = 17.6617 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O‘Boyle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.