UPDATE 1-Mexico posts August 33.9 bln peso fiscal surplus

* VAT tax revenue jumps, oil income slips

* Mexico posts accumulated surplus of 1.1 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s public sector ran a fiscal surplus of 33.9 billion Mexican pesos ($2.64 billion) in August, helped by higher tax collection, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Outgoing Mexican President Felipe Calderon has shrunk the public sector budget deficit after it widened during the 2008-09 recession.

Higher value-added tax collection helped tax income rise by 17.2 percent while revenue from oil income fell 9.7 percent compared to last year.

The country’s Congress has targeted a 2012 budget deficit of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product, excluding debt held by state oil company Pemex.

Excluding Pemex, the country reported a surplus of 1.1 billion pesos in the year through August, the ministry said. Including Pemex debt, the country posted an accumulated deficit of 167.1 billion pesos, down 6.9 percent from the previous year.�