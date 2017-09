MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government is sticking to its 2015 economic growth projection after data showed the economy expanded at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter, Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said on Friday.

Aportela told reporters that the third quarter data was consistent with the finance ministry’s projection for an expansion of between 2.0 percent and 2.8 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)