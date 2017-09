MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry cut its growth forecast for 2014 after a weak start to the year, deputy finance minister Fernando Aportela said on Friday.

Latin America’s No. 2 economy should grow 2.7 percent this year, Aportela said at a media conference, down from a previous forecast of 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)