Mexico currency commission announces new measures to stem peso slide

MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s currency commission, comprised of the central bank and finance ministry, on Wednesday announced a series of measures aimed at stemming a slide in the peso to record lows, including slowing the pace of reserve accumulation and a new $52 million daily currency auction.

The commission said the central bank would also maintain a daily offer to auction $200 million, which has so far only triggered twice since it was introduced late last year. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner)