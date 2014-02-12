FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank says unlikely to intervene in FX market
February 12, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico central bank says unlikely to intervene in FX market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexico Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said there was little chance that Mexico’s central bank would resort to discretionary intervention in the foreign exchange market amid a global slump in emerging market assets.

Mexico has eschewed the forms of direct intervention used by other emerging market economies to prop up their currencies.

Carstens also said he doubted there would be a “selloff” of Mexican assets since the Mexican economy was stronger than other emerging markets.

