CANCUN, Mexico, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexico is well prepared to deal with peso volatility, central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday, but he added that Latin America’s second biggest economy would “have to live” with swings in its flexible exchange rate.

“In any case we are well equipped to face volatility, in the case that we need to use resources to stabilize the market,” Carstens said at an event in Cancun. (Reporting By Isela Serrano)