UPDATE 2-Mexico ready to handle peso volatility-Carstens

* Carstens says Mexico equipped for peso swings

* Currency drops to more than three-year low

* Traders speculate about ad hoc intervention

By Isela Serrano and Michael O‘Boyle

CANCUN, Mexico/MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexico is well prepared to deal with peso volatility, central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday, fanning speculation that the bank could unleash more firepower to defend the currency.

A precipitous drop in Mexico’s peso to a more than three-year low is testing policymakers’ commitment to a free-floating currency although recent moves fall well short of the swings seen in late 2008 following the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Carstens said Mexico was committed to its flexible exchange rate and said Latin America’s second-biggest economy would have to live with swings in the peso, but he also invoked the central bank’s discretion to throw its weight into the market if needed.

“In any case we are well equipped to face volatility in the case that we need to use resources to stabilize the market,” Carstens said at an event in Cancun.

“We are ... believers that we should let the exchange rate function to the greatest degree possible ... and introduce mechanisms that soften the movements, above all when markets are not operating fully,” he said.

Mexico has eschewed the ad hoc market interventions seen in Brazil, India and Indonesia and instead relies on a program where a large dip automatically triggers an auction of $400 million.

Its last round of ad hoc currency interventions was triggered in October 2008 when the peso dropped 6 percent in a single day to hit its lowest level in 16 years amid tight liquidity conditions.

The fall on Friday took Mexico’s peso down as much as 2 percent to hit its weakest since March 2009, adding to a slump of more than 9 percent in May.

MARKET CHATTER

A rebound in the euro helped curb the peso’s losses and drag it into positive territory, but traders said Carstens’ comments fueled talk that the central bank could alter its current dollar auction mechanism and intervene actively to support the peso, which gained 0.39 percent to 13.2950 per dollar after he spoke.

“You have got to suspect they are going to come in and intervene at some point in time, and I think that’s essentially what you see in the possible turnaround,” said Enrique Alvarez, an analyst at IDEAglobal in New York.

A poll by Reuters of 14 traders estimated that the central bank could take new measures if the peso slumps to a range of 14.70 per dollar to 15.30 per dollar.

“We are not getting too far from the point where they would start thinking about intervening to smooth the currency,” said Neil Shearing, an emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics.

Still, top policymakers this week said Mexico was not worried by the peso’s drop and insisted they were happy with the existing dollar auction framework, considered one of the most market-friendly forms of intervention around.

Carstens and Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade both told Reuters this week that they were confident the peso would rebound once global fears about Europe’s debt crisis ease.

Other analysts were more skeptical that Mexico would move to change its intervention strategy.

“I do not expect to see additional measures anytime soon,” said Alonso Cervera, an economist at Credit Suisse. “This volatility is only temporary.”

Mexico’s auction program offers up to $400 million at three scheduled auctions a day whenever the peso declines by at least 2 percent against the dollar compared with the previous day’s fix price, a mid-session reference price.

While the program was revived late last year, an auction had not been triggered until last week, the first dollar sale since late 2009.

Another sale was triggered on Thursday after a poll showed a surge in support for the leftist presidential candidate, casting doubt on bets that the pro-market front-runner had a victory in the bag for a July 1 vote.