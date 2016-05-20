FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico cuts 2016 growth outlook, cites weak US growth
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Mexico cuts 2016 growth outlook, cites weak US growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government cut its 2016 growth outlook, pointing to weak industrial output in the United States that has directly hit Mexican exports, a top official said on Friday.

Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said the finance ministry trimmed its 2016 GDP forecast range to 2.2 percent to 3.2 percent from 2.6 percent to 3.6 percent.

Aportela said the peso, which slumped to a three-month low this week, was being hit by global volatility related to expectations the U.S. will raise borrowing costs. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.