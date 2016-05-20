Mexico cuts 2016 growth outlook, cites weak US growth

MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government cut its 2016 growth outlook, pointing to weak industrial output in the United States that has directly hit Mexican exports, a top official said on Friday.

Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said the finance ministry trimmed its 2016 GDP forecast range to 2.2 percent to 3.2 percent from 2.6 percent to 3.6 percent.

Aportela said the peso, which slumped to a three-month low this week, was being hit by global volatility related to expectations the U.S. will raise borrowing costs. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)