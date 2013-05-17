UPDATE 4-Mexico annual growth slows sharply, govt cuts forecast

* GDP growth 0.45 percent in 1st qtr vs 4th qtr 2012, beating forecast * Annual growth slows to 0.8 percent, weakest since 2009 * Government lowers 2013 GDP forecast to 3.1 percent * Economists looking for interest rate cut later By Krista Hughes and Alexandra Alper MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual economic growth slumped in early 2013 to its weakest in three years, prompting the government to cut growth estimates and backing expectations of another interest rate cut. Official figures released on Friday showed that although Latin America's second-biggest economy escaped an expected contraction in the first quarter, annual gross domestic product growth dived to its lowest since a deep recession in 2009. Separate data showed economic activity in March contracted by the most in over three years. Mexico's economy grew 0.45 percent in the first quarter compared with the final quarter of last year, the national statistics agency said, confounding forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 0.05 percent contraction and below a downwardly revised 0.67 percent rate notched the prior quarter. But growth compared to a year earlier came in at just 0.80 percent, falling short of expectations for a 1.25 percent expansion in a Reuters poll and below year-on-year growth in the previous quarter of 3.2 percent. After the data the government lowered its 2013 growth forecast to 3.1 percent from 3.5, citing the weak figures. First-quarter growth was crimped by economic weakness in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner. Early Easter holidays reduced working days compared with a year earlier, since Easter fell in April in 2012. In addition, Mexican public sector expenditure ebbed, common at the beginning of a new presidential administration. Mexico's central bank has already cut benchmark interest rates to a record low 4 percent and is expected to cut further this year once a spike in inflation subsides. Slowing growth bolsters the case for lower rates. "There is a possibility of an interest rate cut, provided it is combined with (the right) monetary conditions ... and that depends on whether the exchange rate continues to appreciate or not," said Sergio Martin, an economist at HSBC in Mexico City. Mexico's peso, up more than 4 percent this year, slipped to a more than three-week low and yields on Mexican interest rate swaps edged down as the market reinforced bets on at least another 25-basis-point rate cut. The larger-than-expected GDP increase in the first quarter versus the final quarter of last year was driven by strong growth in services such as media and real estate, up 1.48 percent in the quarter, while activity in the primary sector - encompassing agriculture, forestry and fisheries - fell, adjusting for seasonal factors. Mexican growth notched 3.9 percent last year. EASING GROWTH, HIGH EXPECTATIONS Strong domestic consumer demand buoyed growth at the end of last year as manufacturing eased on concerns over tax hikes and spending cuts in the United States. U.S. growth picked up in the first three months after a dismal fourth quarter but the April-June period is expected to show a more lackluster expansion as Washington's push to trim the deficit weighs on consumers and businesses. President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December, has begun pushing through Congress a raft of reforms, including measures aimed at boosting competition in the financial and telecommunications sectors. Bills aimed at buoying the country's paltry tax take and fixing ailing state-owned oil company Pemex are in the works, but near-term headwinds are dragging on even the resilient services sector. "The first quarter has been marked by a consumption slowdown ... which was influenced by lower public expenditures, compared to the previous (electoral) year, and also affected by calendar effects that made this first quarter more complicated," Aurelio Adan, CFO of Mexico's No. 2 retailer Soriana, said in an earnings call last month. "But as of the third quarter and fourth quarter, we see a very positive flow in the economy." Mexican consumer confidence rose in April for the first time in four months. But retail sales at stores open at least a year dipped in April, according to Mexican retail association ANTAD. Separate data on Friday showed economic activity slumped 1.8 percent in March compared with the same month last year , the index's steepest contraction since October 2009. Seasonally adjusted activity rose 0.25 percent compared to the prior month. Speaking at a conference in Mexico City after the data, Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said the government would still maintain a balanced budget for 2013 despite the weaker growth forecast.