UPDATE 1-Mexico posts 12.1 bln peso fiscal surplus in October
November 30, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico posts 12.1 bln peso fiscal surplus in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s public sector ran a fiscal surplus of 12.1 billion Mexican pesos ($936.4 million) in October, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Outgoing Mexican President Felipe Calderon has shrunk the public sector budget deficit after it widened during the 2008-09 recession.

Excluding state-run oil company Pemex, the country reported a surplus of 59.7 billion pesos in the year through October, the ministry said. Including Pemex debt, the country posted an accumulated deficit of 163.8 billion pesos, down 12.6 percent from last year.

Mexico’s Congress targeted a 2012 budget deficit of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product, excluding debt held by Pemex.

