RPT-Mexican central bank cuts 2014 growth forecast
#Market News
May 21, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Mexican central bank cuts 2014 growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank shaved seven tenths of a point off its 2014 growth forecast for Latin America’s second biggest economy on Wednesday after a sluggish first quarter.

In a quarterly inflation report, the central bank cut its outlook for growth in 2014 to between 2.3 percent and 3.3 percent from a previous estimate of 3 percent to 4 percent.

The central bank also said inflation could rise above 4 percent in the second half of this year, but saw it easing below that level before the end of 2014. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Dave Graham)

