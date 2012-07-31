FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico sees 4 pct growth in 2nd qtr, fiscal deficit widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy likely grew 4 percent in the second quarter of 2012 compared to the same period last year, the finance ministry said on Monday, taming its pace of expansion under the weight of a global slowdown.

Latin America’s second biggest economy grew 4.6 percent in the first quarter, year-on-year, but signs of weakening demand in the United States for Mexican exports could drag further in the coming months.

Mexico’s public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 84.4 billion pesos ($6.3 billion) in June, the finance ministry said on its website, following a deficit of 16.8 billion pesos in May.

President Felipe Calderon has shrunk the public sector budget deficit after it widened during the 2008-09 recession.

The country’s Congress has targeted a 2012 budget deficit of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product, and the finance ministry said the government was on track to stay within the limit.

