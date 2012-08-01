Analysts raise Mexico 2012 inflation view to 3.91 pct

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Analysts following Mexico’s economy sharply raised their forecast for inflation this year, the central bank said on Wednesday in a monthly poll of economists, banks and brokerages.

Analysts forecast a 3.91 percent annual increase in consumer prices this year, up from a 3.81 percent rise expected in the last monthly poll. Inflation estimates for 2013 ticked down to 3.65 percent from 3.69 percent.

The poll showed a forecast of 3.71 percent for economic growth this year, compared to estimates in the last poll for 3.72 percent. Analysts trimmed their growth forecast for 2013 to 3.40 percent from 3.42 percent.