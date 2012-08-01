FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Analysts raise Mexico 2012 inflation view to 3.91 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Analysts raise Mexico 2012 inflation view to 3.91 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Analysts following Mexico’s economy sharply raised their forecast for inflation this year, the central bank said on Wednesday in a monthly poll of economists, banks and brokerages.

Analysts forecast a 3.91 percent annual increase in consumer prices this year, up from a 3.81 percent rise expected in the last monthly poll. Inflation estimates for 2013 ticked down to 3.65 percent from 3.69 percent.

The poll showed a forecast of 3.71 percent for economic growth this year, compared to estimates in the last poll for 3.72 percent. Analysts trimmed their growth forecast for 2013 to 3.40 percent from 3.42 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.