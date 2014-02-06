FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Analysts raise forecasts on Mexican inflation
#Market News
February 6, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Analysts raise forecasts on Mexican inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Analysts raised their
expectations for Mexican inflation this year after new taxes
drove a surge in consumer prices, a Mexican central bank survey
showed on Thursday.
    Growth estimates for 2014 held stable. The central bank,
which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point
tolerance zone each side, held rates stable last month at a
record low of 3.5 percent to support an economic recovery.
    
                            Dec 2013    Jan 2014
 Inflation, end year pct                
 2014                       3.91        4.09
 2015                       3.53        3.59
 Core inflation, end year               
 2014                       3.30        3.55
 2015                       3.19        3.21
 Economic growth, annual                
 2014                       3.41        3.40
 2015                       3.97        3.94
 Cetes 28-day rate, end yr              
 2014                       3.58        3.53
 2015                       4.19        4.11
 Peso-dollar rate, end yr               
 2014                       12.69       12.84
 2015                       12.62       12.77
 The survey of 37 analysts was taken between Jan. 25 and Feb. 4.
The values shown are means.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
