Analysts raise 2012 Mexican inflation bets for fourth month
October 1, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Analysts raise 2012 Mexican inflation bets for fourth month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Analysts following Mexico’s economy r aised their forecast for inflation this year for the fo urth m onth in a row, the central bank said on Monday in a monthly poll of economists, banks and brokerages.

Analysts forecast a 4.15 percent annual increase in consumer prices this year, u p from a 4.01 percent rise expected in the last monthly poll. Inflation estimates for 2013 ro se to 3. 76 pe r cent from 3.71 percent.

Inflation is running at its highest in more than two years at 4.73 percent due to a spike in fresh food prices, which the central bank has said is temporary. It expects inflation to fall below its 4 percent ceiling by the end of the year, but the survey suggests economists are less confident. The poll showed a forecast of 3. 85 percent for economic growth this year, compared to estimates in the last poll for 3.75 percent. Analysts ra ised t heir growth forecast for 2013 to 3.53 percent from 3.44 percent.

