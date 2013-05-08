FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico bank reform could add 0.5 pts to GDP in 2-3 years-Carstens
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 11:18 PM / in 4 years

Mexico bank reform could add 0.5 pts to GDP in 2-3 years-Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday a financial reform aimed at boosting credit could add 0.5 percentage points to growth in Latin America’s No. 2 economy in two to three years.

The reform, presented by President Enrique Pena Nieto earlier in the day, is “well rounded” by promising to both boost private sector lending and strengthening prudential standards, he added.

Carstens added that the local peso was still undervalued against the dollar compared to pre-2008 crisis levels, even as the currency has pushed below the key 12 per dollar level.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.