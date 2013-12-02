FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Analysts raise Mexican growth, inflation forecasts
#Market News
December 2, 2013

CORRECTED-TABLE-Analysts raise Mexican growth, inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show analysts trimmed growth
estimate for 2014)
    MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Analysts raised growth
estimates for this year for the first time in nearly a year
after a recent pick-up in the economy but analysts trimmed their
growth estimates for next year, a Mexican central bank poll
showed on Monday.
    Analysts also raised their inflation estimates for this year
and next. 
    The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with
a one percentage point tolerance zone on each side, cut interest
rates to a record low of 3.50 percent in October.
    
                            November    October
 Inflation, end year pct                
 2013                       3.71        3.54
 2014                       3.88        3.79
 Core inflation, end year               
 2013                       2.74        2.82
 2014                       3.30        3.29
 Economic growth, annual                
 2013                       1.28        1.24
 2014                       3.34        3.41
 Cetes 28-day rate, end yr              
 2013                       3.47        3.50
 2014                       3.59        3.71
 Peso-dollar rate, end yr               
 2013                       12.90       12.79
 2014                       12.74       12.59
    The survey of 38 analysts was taken between Nov. 22 and Nov.
28. The values shown are means.   

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

