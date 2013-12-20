FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico cenbank unanimous in keeping rates on hold, eyes risks to growth
December 20, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico cenbank unanimous in keeping rates on hold, eyes risks to growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bankers were unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates at a record low earlier this month, minutes released on Friday showed, but policymakers warned about persistent risks to growth.

Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their Dec 6 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at 3.50 percent after cuts in October and September that were aimed at countering a sharp slowdown in Latin America’s no. 2 economy.

A majority of the board also said there was a risk of exchange rate depreciation due to financial market volatility.

