Mexico cenbank decision to hold rates was unanimous-minutes
February 14, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico cenbank decision to hold rates was unanimous-minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bankers were unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates at a record low late last month, minutes released on Friday showed, but policymakers said they were closely watching a spike in inflation.

Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their Jan. 31 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at 3.50 percent despite a surge in inflation.

Most policymakers said the recent jump in consumer prices, due mostly to new taxes, would fade quickly. However, the majority said they were eyeing the risk that a slump in the peso could add to consumer price pressures.

