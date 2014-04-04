FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank wary of slow growth - minutes
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico central bank wary of slow growth - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 4 (Reuters) - Most of Mexico’s central bankers were convinced that a spike in inflation has passed while the majority said short-term risks to growth had increased, minutes released on Friday showed.

Central Bank board members voted at their March 31 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at a record low of 3.50 percent.

Most policymakers said that the risks of higher inflation had receded, while the majority thought that they would have to revise down their growth outlook for 2014 of between 3 percent and 4 percent. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)

