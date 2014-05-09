FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico cenbank decision to hold rates was unanimous-minutes
May 9, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico cenbank decision to hold rates was unanimous-minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bankers were unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates at a record low last month, with the majority signaling risks to growth remain but have improved slightly, minutes released on Friday showed.

Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their April 25 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at 3.50 percent, citing tame consumer price rises.

Mexico’s central bank cut interest rates three times last year to juice growth which sagged to a four-year-low of 1.1 percent and is expected to pick up to around 3 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Christine Murray)

