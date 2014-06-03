FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Analysts lower forecasts on Mexican inflation, growth
June 3, 2014

TABLE-Analysts lower forecasts on Mexican inflation, growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 3 (Reuters) - Analysts lowered their
expectations for inflation and growth for Mexico this year, a
Mexican central bank survey showed on Tuesday.
    The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with
a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, cut interest
rates twice late last year to a record low of 3.5 percent to
bolster sagging growth.
    
                            May 2014    April 2014
 Inflation, end year pct                
 2014                       3.81        3.85
 2015                       3.51        3.58
 Core inflation, end year               
 2014                       3.39        3.39
 2015                       3.24        3.16
 Economic growth, annual                
 2014                       2.77        3.01
 2015                       3.87        3.91
 Cetes 28-day rate, end yr              
 2014                       3.44        3.49
 2015                       4.00        4.04
 Peso-dollar rate, end yr               
 2014                       12.96       13.01
 2015                       12.93       12.97
 The survey of 39 analysts was taken between 24 and 30 May. The
values shown are means.    


 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
