TABLE-Analysts lower forecasts on Mexican inflation, growth

MEXICO CITY, June 3 (Reuters) - Analysts lowered their expectations for inflation and growth for Mexico this year, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Tuesday. The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, cut interest rates twice late last year to a record low of 3.5 percent to bolster sagging growth. May 2014 April 2014 Inflation, end year pct 2014 3.81 3.85 2015 3.51 3.58 Core inflation, end year 2014 3.39 3.39 2015 3.24 3.16 Economic growth, annual 2014 2.77 3.01 2015 3.87 3.91 Cetes 28-day rate, end yr 2014 3.44 3.49 2015 4.00 4.04 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2014 12.96 13.01 2015 12.93 12.97 The survey of 39 analysts was taken between 24 and 30 May. The values shown are means. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)