FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico central bank slashes interest rate in surprise move
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico central bank slashes interest rate in surprise move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank surprisingly slashed interest rates to a record low on Friday, arguing slack in the economy gave it room for a one-off cut to spur growth without fanning inflation pressures.

The Banco de Mexico cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.00 percent despite forecasts in a Reuters poll that unanimously saw rates on hold. It was the first cut since late last year.

Policymakers said downside risks to growth remain, and risks to inflation have improved. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Michael O‘Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.