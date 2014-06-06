Mexico central bank slashes interest rate in surprise move

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank surprisingly slashed interest rates to a record low on Friday, arguing slack in the economy gave it room for a one-off cut to spur growth without fanning inflation pressures.

The Banco de Mexico cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.00 percent despite forecasts in a Reuters poll that unanimously saw rates on hold. It was the first cut since late last year.

Policymakers said downside risks to growth remain, and risks to inflation have improved. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Michael O‘Boyle)