Mexico factory sentiment hits 1-year high in January

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s manufacturing sector sentiment rose in January to its highest in a year, a survey showed on Tuesday, as rising new orders and output pointed to a further recovery from an economic slowdown last year.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.0 in January, after adjusting for seasonal variation, from 52.6 in December.

A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading points to contraction.

Readings on both new orders and output posted their strongest pace of expansion since January 2013. Production has been picking up since November after wavering U.S. demand and a natural gas supply crunch hit factory output last year.

“We believe that this upward trajectory will prevail in the coming months supported by a relative improvement in external demand,” said Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.

The United States buys nearly four-fifths of Mexican exports, which are mostly factory goods such as cars and TVs.

Mexico’s economy slowed to a growth rate of around 1.3 percent last year, but Martin said the January data pointed to an expansion of 4.1 percent this year - above recent polls of analysts who expect growth of around 3.4 percent.

The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.