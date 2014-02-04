FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico factory sentiment hits 1-year high in January
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Mexico factory sentiment hits 1-year high in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s manufacturing sector sentiment rose in January to its highest in a year, a survey showed on Tuesday, as rising new orders and output pointed to a further recovery from an economic slowdown last year.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.0 in January, after adjusting for seasonal variation, from 52.6 in December.

A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading points to contraction.

Readings on both new orders and output posted their strongest pace of expansion since January 2013. Production has been picking up since November after wavering U.S. demand and a natural gas supply crunch hit factory output last year.

“We believe that this upward trajectory will prevail in the coming months supported by a relative improvement in external demand,” said Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.

The United States buys nearly four-fifths of Mexican exports, which are mostly factory goods such as cars and TVs.

Mexico’s economy slowed to a growth rate of around 1.3 percent last year, but Martin said the January data pointed to an expansion of 4.1 percent this year - above recent polls of analysts who expect growth of around 3.4 percent.

The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.