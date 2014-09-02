FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Analysts cut Mexico 2014 growth forecast, hike inflation outlook
#Market News
September 2, 2014

Analysts cut Mexico 2014 growth forecast, hike inflation outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Analysts raised their
expectations for inflation and lowered their growth estimates
for Mexico this year, a Mexican central bank survey showed on
Tuesday.
    The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with
a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, cut interest
rates to a record low of 3 percent in June to underpin growth in
Latin America's second biggest economy.
    
                            August      July 2014
                            2014        
 Inflation, end year pct                
 2014                       3.82        3.78
 2015                       3.45        3.48
 Core inflation, end year               
 2014                       3.40        3.36
 2015                       3.16        3.15
 Economic growth, annual                
 2014                       2.47        2.56
 2015                       3.85        3.85
 Cetes 28-day rate, end yr              
 2014                       2.98        2.96
 2015                       3.59        3.49
 Peso-dollar rate, end yr               
 2014                       12.94       12.95
 2015                       12.85       12.89
 The survey of 35 analysts was taken between 18 and 28 of August.
The values shown are means.    

 (Reporting by Dave Graham and Alexandra Alper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
