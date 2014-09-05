FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank holds interest rate at 3 pct as expected
September 5, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico central bank holds interest rate at 3 pct as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank kept interest rates on hold on Friday, highlighting a welcome pickup in economic growth, but pointed to greater risks to inflation in the short-term.

The Banco de Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters, after policymakers surprised markets by delivering a 50 basis point cut in June. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Dave Graham, Simon Gardner and Gabriel Stargardter)

