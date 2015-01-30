FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico says to cut spending, put major rail project on ice
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico says to cut spending, put major rail project on ice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday that the country would cut spending by 124.3 billion pesos ($8.29 billion) and indefinitely postpone a $3.75 billion rail project amid a global slowdown and tumbling oil prices.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Videgaray said the country would suspend the scheme to build a high-speed rail link between Mexico City and the central city of Queretaro. Plans for a new multi-billion dollar airport remain in place, he said.

A slump in oil prices has battered Mexico’s peso, which reached a nearly 6-year low earlier this month. Oil revenue has typically made up about a third of the federal budget. ($1 = 14.9925 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Simon Gardner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.