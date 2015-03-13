FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico to weigh extending dollar auction by 3 months in June
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico to weigh extending dollar auction by 3 months in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s currency commission will in June decide on whether to extend for three months a daily dollar auction aimed at propping up the peso, Mexico’s deputy finance minister said on Friday, adding he had not yet seen significant capital outflows.

The $52 million daily dollar auction was announced this week, just hours after the peso hit a record low.

Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said in Mexico City that there was no target for the peso exchange rate, adding that he had not yet seen evidence of a significant pass-through to inflation resulting from the peso depreciation. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Luis Rojas)

