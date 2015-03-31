FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico expects to cut spending in 2016 by 4.3 pct-finmin
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico expects to cut spending in 2016 by 4.3 pct-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry on Tuesday said it expects it will need to cut spending next year by 4.3 percent amid a recent slump in global oil prices.

The government plans to cut the 2016 budget by 135 billon pesos ($8.9 billion) from the 2015 budget as it foresaw an average price for Mexican crude of $55 per barrel, well below the price it has hedged oil at for this year.

According to a document posted on the finance ministry website, the government expects economic growth to come in at a range of 3.3-4.3 percent in 2016 after a predicted range of 3.2-4.2 percent in 2015. ($1 = 15.2628 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.