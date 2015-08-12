FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank cuts 2015 growth f'cast to 1.7-2.5 pct
August 12, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico central bank cuts 2015 growth f'cast to 1.7-2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank revised down its growth outlook for this year on Wednesday and held steady its growth outlook for 2016, adding it expects inflation to hold slightly below its 3 percent target for the rest of 2015.

The central bank, in its quarterly inflation report posted on its website, said it now saw growth in 2015 between 1.7 and 2.5 percent, down from 2.0-3.0 percent forecast in its last report.

The bank held steady its 2016 growth forecast at between 2.5 and 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O‘Boyle)

