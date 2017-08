MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Monday revised down its forecast for 2016 economic growth to 2.0-2.6 percent from 2.2-3.2 percent after the economy shrank in the second quarter for the first time in three years.

The contraction comes after a slump in crude oil prices and weak U.S. demand for Mexican-made factory goods hammered the economy. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)