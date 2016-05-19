FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico cenbank was unanimous in rate hold-minutes
May 19, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Mexico cenbank was unanimous in rate hold-minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - Mexican policymakers were unanimous in their decision earlier this month to leave interest rates on hold, but the majority worried global volatility could spur a deeper slump in the peso, the central bank said on Thursday.

Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to keep their benchmark rate at 3.75 percent. The central bank surprised markets with a 50 basis point hike in February.

Some members thought Mexico may need to hike again independently of any move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten borrowing costs due to the risks to inflation. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter)

