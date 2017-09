MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank intervened directly in the forex market, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, supporting Mexico’s peso which has hit a series of record lows in recent months.

The move marks a break from standard behavior by Banco de Mexico, which usually prefers “rules-based” intervention. The peso firmed close to 3 percent in Wednesday morning trade. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)