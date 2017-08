MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - The biggest risk to Mexico's efforts to meet its inflation target may come from a slump in the peso currency, a Mexican central bank board member said in a presentation on Tuesday.

"The most significant danger may come from additional peso weakness that may result in greater pass-through, yielding misalignment of inflation expectations," board member Manuel Sanchez said in the presentation. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)