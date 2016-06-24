FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico gov't cuts spending post Brexit, cenbank ready to act on rates
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Mexico gov't cuts spending post Brexit, cenbank ready to act on rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government will cut spending and the central bank is ready to act on interest rates and the sharply depreciated local peso in the wake of Britain’s vote to exit from the European Union, senior officials said on Friday.

Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said the government would cut spending by 31.715 billion pesos ($1.68 billion) in 2016, its second spending cut this year.

The central bank stopped short of taking immediate action on interest rates, but said it was opportune that the bank holds its regular rate-setting meeting next week. ($1 = 18.8812 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce, Alexandra Alper, Ana Isabel Martinez, Luis Rojas; Writing by Simon Gardner)

