July 29, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Mexico's economy contracts in 2nd-qtr -preliminary data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show poll forecast contraction, not increase, of 0.2 percent)

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy shrank more than expected in the second quarter amid weakness in factory output and services, according to preliminary data on Friday.

The economy contracted by about 0.3 percent from the prior quarter, according to estimates by the national statistics agency.

That compared with growth of 0.8 percent in the first quarter and expectations for a drop in gross domestic product of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
