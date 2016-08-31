FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Mexico cenbank lowers 2016, 2017 growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Wednesday lowered its 2016 and 2017 growth forecasts, after weaker-than-expected growth in the second quarter in Latin America's No. 2 economy and a sluggish U.S. economic expansion.

In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank lowered its 2016 growth forecast to between 1.7 - 2.5 percent compared to a previous estimation of 2.0 - 3.0 percent. It now saw 2017 economic growth of between 2.0 - 3.0 percent versus a previous 2.3 - 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

