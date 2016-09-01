FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Analysts lower Mexican inflation, growth forecasts
September 1, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Analysts lower Mexican inflation, growth forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Analysts lowered their
expectations for inflation and growth for Mexico this year, a
Mexican central bank survey showed on Thursday, while seeing a
slightly stronger peso. 
    The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with
a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, has hiked
interest rates to 4.25 percent this year in a bid to support a
battered peso currency. 
    
                            Aug         July
 Inflation, end year pct                
 2016                       3.12        3.20
 2017                       3.40        3.40
 Core inflation, end year               
 2016                       3.20        3.20
 2017                       3.31        3.30
 Economic growth, annual                
 2016                       2.20        2.30
 2017                       2.60        2.65
 Interbank lending rate                 
 2016                       4.50        4.50
 2017                       5.25        5.15
 Peso-dollar rate, end yr               
 2016                       18.50       18.62
 2017                       18.22       18.20
 The survey of 35 analysts was taken between Aug 18-30. The
values shown are medians.    

 (Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
