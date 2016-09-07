FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mexican finance minister Videgaray stepping down - spokeswoman
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Mexican finance minister Videgaray stepping down - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray is stepping down, a spokeswoman at the ministry said on Wednesday, shortly before the government was due to present a 2017 budget with cuts needed to restore confidence after a surge in debt.

Videgaray will not take another public post, the spokeswoman said. Two people familiar with the matter said that Videgaray will be replaced by Jose Antonio Meade, a former finance minister. The spokeswoman could not confirm that Meade would become the new finance minister. (Reporting by Dave Graham)

