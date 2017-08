MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - During a period of market volatility in the weeks before the U.S. election, Mexico has been "modeling" how Nov. 8 vote could impact banks and corporations, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Friday.

Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said this week that Mexico is preparing a contingency plan for an "adverse" outcome in the U.S. presidential election. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)