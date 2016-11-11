FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
There was no point in local intervention due to global volatility - Mexico Finmin
November 11, 2016 / 6:55 PM / 9 months ago

There was no point in local intervention due to global volatility - Mexico Finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Given the widespread global volatility in the wake of Donald Trump's shock U.S. election win, a local currency intervention would have had little impact, Mexico's Finance Minster Jose Antonio Meade said on Friday.

Mexico declined to intervene to stem a dramatic peso collapse the morning after Trump's win, a move analysts had expected, and said it plans to stick to the current timetable when the central bank will meet on Nov. 17 to decide on whether to move rates.

Meade said the government was ready, alongside the central bank, to implement any necessary measures.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter

